Feeling More Like Winter

It’s been a mild January. Temperatures have been above average on all but 6 days. We still have a few more days left in the month, but I don’t see any MAJOR cold shot before Tuesday. As of this blog post temperatures are 6.6° above average.

We haven’t seen a whole lot of snow (in Boston at least) this winter. Since December 1st, Logan Airport is running a 6” deficit. That doesn’t mean it’s been dry. We’ve been able to help the drought significantly. Precipitation for the month is more than 1” above average. (A first since the month of October.) Since it hasn’t been too cold, the ground isn’t frozen. The rain and snowmelt we’ve received this month have been absorbed by the ground.

If you don’t like snow and cold - all good things come to an end. For winter lovers – you can start feeling a bit more optimistic. Seasonably cold air arrives by the end of the week, and we have up to 3 chances for snow over the next 10 days.

Our first chance is with a quickly developing coastal storm Sunday night into Monday. It will likely develop too far east, but if the trend jumps west – light snow is possible in southern New England Monday.

Chance two is with a clipper system midweek. Holds true to its name – the storm moves quickly, but could blanket central and southern New England with some light snow.

Our third chance is the most significant, but it’s the farthest out in the forecast period. A week from Monday a developing storm system should give ALL of New England a shovel-able snow. It’s still a long way out, but I’m most excited about this chance.