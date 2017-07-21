This cat was found in a business parking lot along Route 44 in Raynham, Massachusetts, on Thursday with a tin can stuck on its head

A feral cat whose head was stuck in a tin can was reportedly rescued along Route 44 in Massachusetts.

The Brockton Enterprise reports McGee Chevrolet employees in Raynham found a black and white cat with a tin can stuck on its head, walking around the company's parking lot and crashing into things on Thursday.

Animal control officials were brought in to help, and eventually the cat was captured and taken to a veterinarian's office.

The feral male cat, which has since been named Campbell after Campbell Soup, will reportedly recover at the vet's office and then be released in an appropriate area after being neutered.

