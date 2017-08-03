Quincy, Massachusetts, police are investigating after video surfaced on social media of a fight that broke out on the pier at Marina Bay on Tuesday evening. (Published 2 hours ago)

Quincy, Massachusetts, police are investigating after video surfaced on social media of a fight that broke out on the pier at Marina Bay on Tuesday evening.

The video shows a large group of youths fighting with one other teen.

Police responded to a report of a disorder around 5:09 p.m. State police also assisted due to the location of the incident.

By the time the officers arrived on scene, the incident was over.

There was no word on any injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.