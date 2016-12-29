Fire Chief Braves Icy Waters to Recover Bags of Stolen Mail

A fire chief in Maine braved the icy waters of a river to recover mail police believe was stolen from mailboxes in the area and dumped out on ice on the river.

The Waldo County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that an officer found a large amount of mail over the side of the West Main Street bridge in Monroe.

Fire Chief Kenneth Clements went into the water below to recover the three large bags of mail found on the ice, deputies said in a Facebook post. Mail from a neighboring county was found as well.

According to NBC affiliate WCSH, 19-year-old Randy Elwell of Swanville and his juvenile partner were arrested in connection with the stolen mail.

It is not known when they will appear in court.