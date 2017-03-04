Extremely cold temperatures made fighting a fire difficult for crews in Everett, Massachusetts, on Saturday morning.

The fire broke out on the second floor of an apartment building on Main Street at about 4:30 a.m.

Fire officials said all the residents made it out safely but the cold presented a challenge for crews trying to douse the flames.

The windchill made it feel like minus five degrees and firefighters needed to make sure the hydrants didn't freeze while they worked.

The fire was eventually put out but the exact cause remains under investigation.

The American Red Cross is now assisting an unknown number of residents who were forced out of their apartments.