Fire Crews Battle Everett Blaze in Frigid Temperatures | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Fire Crews Battle Everett Blaze in Frigid Temperatures

By Abbey Niezgoda and Melissa Buja

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC Boston

    Extremely cold temperatures made fighting a fire difficult for crews in Everett, Massachusetts, on Saturday morning.

    The fire broke out on the second floor of an apartment building on Main Street at about 4:30 a.m.

    Fire officials said all the residents made it out safely but the cold presented a challenge for crews trying to douse the flames.

    The windchill made it feel like minus five degrees and firefighters needed to make sure the hydrants didn't freeze while they worked.

    The fire was eventually put out but the exact cause remains under investigation.

    The American Red Cross is now assisting an unknown number of residents who were forced out of their apartments.

    Published 7 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices