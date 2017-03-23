Two wheelchair-accessible vans were destroyed in a fire early Wednesday morning in Marshfield, Massachusetts.

Wheelchair-accessible vans owned by Road to Responsibility in Marshfield, Massachusetts, are a total loss after being engulfed in flames.

The vans were used to provide services for people with disabilities.

"Our vehicles are really passports for those individuals," said Chris White, the CEO of Road to Responsibility.

All that's left of the vehicles are burned frames after a fiery scene unfolded around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Surveillance video shows three vans parked side by side. In the video, you can see the headlights of the van parked on the right flickering.

Moments later, it catches fire and spreads to the van in the middle.

"There were two handicapped vans fully engulfed," said Sergeant Liam Rooney with Marshfield Police. "Usually, it's one vehicle, not two."

Police said the investigation is ongoing and that the incident could be intentional or accidental. They're in the process of collecting more video and conducting interviews with former and current staff of Road to Responsibility.

White said he believes someone tried stealing one of the vans.

"This was really a despicable act," he said. "You've directly harmed individuals with disabilities."

The vans are fully equipped to transport individuals who are in wheelchairs. Nearly 1,000 people in more than 100 communities rely on them.

"To get them to their lives, their jobs, to their friends to their social connections that they have in the community," said White.

The work this non-profit does in the community isn't without notice.

"I feel very badly for Road to Responsibility, or whoever uses those vans, because I know that that organization does a lot of great work," said Ed Barrett of Marshfield.

Now the organization is working to replace the vans, totaled at nearly $100,000.

"To have this happen is tragic," said White.

A donation page has been created. Click here for more information.