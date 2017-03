Matt Regonini captured this video of a fire that broke out in Waltham, Massachusetts, on Monday afternoon.

A fire broke out Monday at a large apartment complex in Waltham, Massachusetts, destroying one building's roof.

No one was injured in the blaze at the Windsor Village Community, a complex on Hardy Pond, but police say most of the building that caught fire is a total loss.

Firefighters worked to prevent the blaze from spreading to other buildings in the complex.

Waltham Fire is working to determine the cause.