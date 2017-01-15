Fire Destroys Wethersfield Home

A house in Wethersfield is a total loss after a fire ripped through the home Sunday morning.

According to a fire department captain, the fire in the Nott St. home got a large head start on firefighters.

By the time the department had arrived on scene just after 3 a.m., the entire home was engulfed in flames.

Neighbors who first spotted the flames said it appeared to start in the back of the home.

"I saw flames billowing out from, I live on Tanglewood Road, and I can see from my bedroom window flames shooting out from the house here on Nott Street," said Salvatore Papa.

No one was home at the time of the fire. The homeowners and their son are in Florida celebrating a birthday.

“This is my worst nightmare, that I would be gone somewhere come home and my house would be on fire," said neighbor Marilyn Lewis.

The fire marshal is on scene, but will have to wait to begin his investigation until the entire fire is put out.