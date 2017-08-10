Officials Expected to Reveal Cause of Massive Waltham Fire

Fire officials will likely have answers today on the cause of a major fire that tore through an apartment complex under construction in Waltham, Massachusetts last month.

Two firefighters were injured fighting the 10-alarm blaze that tore through the complex on Cooper Street on July 23.

The general contractor, Callahan Construction, was slated to finish more than 200 luxury apartments by the end of the year.

In addition to the damage at the construction site, authorities said at least 30 vehicles at nearby E & T Auto Body on Elm Street were destroyed. Nearby homes, including about 150 people at the Arthur Clark Apartments, an elderly housing complex, were evacuated due to the amount of smoke.

