Officials Expected to Reveal Cause of Massive Waltham Fire - NECN
By Rob Michaelson

    Fire officials will likely have answers today on the cause of a major fire that tore through an apartment complex under construction in Waltham, Massachusetts last month.

    Two firefighters were injured fighting the 10-alarm blaze that tore through the complex on Cooper Street on July 23.

    Massive Fire Engulfs Waltham Construction SiteMassive Fire Engulfs Waltham Construction Site

    The general contractor, Callahan Construction, was slated to finish more than 200 luxury apartments by the end of the year.

    In addition to the damage at the construction site, authorities said at least 30 vehicles at nearby E & T Auto Body on Elm Street were destroyed. Nearby homes, including about 150 people at the Arthur Clark Apartments, an elderly housing complex, were evacuated due to the amount of smoke.

    Video Shows Waltham Apartment Complex Prior to FireVideo Shows Waltham Apartment Complex Prior to Fire

    A video of a Cooper Street apartment complex under construction is seen before it went up in flames on Sunday, July 23.

    (Published Sunday, July 23, 2017)

    Published 54 minutes ago

