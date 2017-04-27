Fire crews respond to a fire that started from a legal marijuana grow in Lewiston, Maine.

Authorities in Maine say a marijuana grow operation started a fire that gutted an apartment building.

The Lewiston Fire Department tells WCSH6 that Wednesday morning's fire on Vale Street apparently started in a grow tent in a second-floor bedroom.

The fire appears to be accidental; however, investigators are still determining the fire's specific cause.

The person who was growing the plants reportedly had the legal amount. Fire officials say this is the first such fire from a grow operation since Maine legalized recreational marijuana last year.

Lewiston Fire Investigator Paul Ouellette says officials are asking those who do grow their own marijuana to use common sense.

"Don't put something that can burn near something hot, and don't overload electrical circuits," he said.