4 Taken to Hospital After Fire Rips Through Apartment Building

Four people, including one firefighter, were taken to the hospital after a fire in an apartment building on West Hazel Street in New Haven prompted a large emergency response Sunday night.

Firefighters battled a fire that tore through the multi family home shortly after 7:30 p.m and left adjoining homes damaged as well.

According to officials, six people lived in the two apartments inside the home.

Three of those people were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

According to the New Haven Fire Department chief, one firefighter was also taken to the hospital for a leg injury.

Officials said it appears the fire started on the first floor, but the cause is still being investigated.

The Red Cross is helping the residents impacted by the fire.