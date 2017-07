An early morning fire caused significant damage to a home in Tyngsborough, Massachusetts on Friday. (Published 26 minutes ago)

Nobody was home when the fire broke out at 122 Lakeview Ave around 2:30 a.m.

Firefighters brought the fire under control within 30 minutes, but the home still sustained heavy damage.

Fire officials say the fire appears to have started under the deck outside of the home. The actual cause of the fire remains under investigation.