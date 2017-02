A driver in Freetown, Rhode Island narrowly escaped after her car burst into flames on Wednesday night.

The woman, driving a 2003 Nissan Altima, pulled over after experiencing mechanical issues while driving on Route 140 around 6 p.m., according to WJAR.

Authorities said the woman was the only person in the car, and she was able to escape uninjured.

The vehicle was destroyed in the blaze.