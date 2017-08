Fire Chief Robert Calobrisi speaks to NBC about a fire that broke out Thursday night at the historic Union Oyster House.

A fire broke out Thursday night at The Union Oyster House in downtown Boston.

Restaurant goers were evacuated as were at least three neighboring restaurants.

First respondeners reported smoke damage inside the historic restaurant.

The Union Oyster House is the oldest restaurant in Boston and the oldest restaurant still serving in the United States.

It opened its doors to the public in 1826.

Check back for updates as this story develops.