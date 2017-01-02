Maine Firefighter Hospitalized After Battling Fire

Officials say a firefighter was hurt while battling a fire at a Rockland, Maine home over the weekend.

WCSH-TV reports officials say the blaze began on Sunday afternoon in a home across the street from the home of the town's fire chief. He and 15 other town fire and emergency workers responded.

Officials say a firefighter was hospitalized with injuries that aren't considered life threatening.

The town's fire department says the owner of the home wasn't there when the blaze began. No one else was hurt.

WCSH-TV says the fire was on the second floor.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshal's office.