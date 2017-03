A firefighter was injured battling a 2-alarm blaze in Watertown, Massachusetts on Friday morning.

The fire was reported around 10:30 a.m. on Merrifield Avenue. Police were urging motorists to avoid the Coolidge Square area.

Aerial footage of the scene showed a firefighter on a stretcher being worked on. The firefighter was later taken to Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge. The extent of the injuries was not immediately known.

