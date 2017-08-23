Fire Chief Injured During 3-Alarm Fire in Millbury, Massachusetts - NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Fire Chief Injured During 3-Alarm Fire in Millbury, Massachusetts

By Rob Michaelson

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    A firefighter was injured during a 3-alarm fire in Millbury, Massachusetts overnight on Wednesday. (Published 41 minutes ago)

    The fire chief in Millbury, Massachusetts was injured during a 3-alarm fire late Tuesday night.

    The fire started just before midnight at 158 Wheelock Avenue.

    Millbury Fire Chief Richard Hamilton was taken to UMass Medical Center by ambulance with heat exhuastion.

    No other injuries were reported.

    A total of nine people were displaced after the fire spread from one home to two others. Two cars were and a garage were also damaged by the flames.

    Fire investigaters are looking into the cause of the fire.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices