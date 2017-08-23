A firefighter was injured during a 3-alarm fire in Millbury, Massachusetts overnight on Wednesday. (Published 41 minutes ago)

The fire chief in Millbury, Massachusetts was injured during a 3-alarm fire late Tuesday night.

The fire started just before midnight at 158 Wheelock Avenue.

Millbury Fire Chief Richard Hamilton was taken to UMass Medical Center by ambulance with heat exhuastion.

No other injuries were reported.



A total of nine people were displaced after the fire spread from one home to two others. Two cars were and a garage were also damaged by the flames.

Fire investigaters are looking into the cause of the fire.