A Massachusetts firefighter found himself rescuing a toddler from a partially submerged vehicle in Chelsea Sunday morning.

Chelsea Fire received a call at about 9 a.m. for a vehicle stuck in the water on Vale Street with a mother and child inside.

When crews arrived, the mother had gotten herself out of the vehicle but her two-year-old was still stuck due to water being up to the window.

Firefighter Brian Bermudez put on a water rescue suit, waded through the flood waters and was able to get the child out of the vehicle. He then carried the child to safety.

Fire officials said Vale Street is known to flood from time to time.