A firefighter was sent to the hospital after battling a 2-alarm fire in Taunton, Massachusetts early Thursday morning. (Published 2 hours ago)

A firefighter was sent to the hospital after battling a 2-alarm fire in Taunton, Massachusetts early Thursday morning.

One firefighter was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation while on the scene of the fire at 215 High Street home.

All three residents and their pet dog were able to escape safely.

The fire, which broke out around 1 a.m., was put out in about an hour. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.