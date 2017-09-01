Firefighters Deliver Baby on Side of Highway

Fire crews in Duxbury, Massachusetts, rushed to a couple's home Friday morning and helped bring an impatient baby boy into the world.

Dad called 911 and said his wife was in active labor. The medic got to the home and had mom in the ambulance, but didn't make it to the hospital. Mom delivered the baby on Route 3.

"Mom knew exactly what was going on. She led the way," said firefighter Kirsten Piper. "The whole time, she let us know the baby was coming. It happened so fast and we were there and assisted."

At the hospital, the new family and fire crew got one group photo together.

"We get to see all sorts of stuff, and today was one of my favorite kinds of calls because it's a happy moment," said firefighter Matt Bryer. "When you see somebody come into the world, and have the happiness on the mom's face, and, you know, when you have a healthy baby and a healthy mom, it's a good call all around."