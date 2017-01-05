PD: Firefighters Detain Man After He Tried to Steal Fire Truck

A West Haven man tried to steal a fire truck on Wednesday evening and firefighters detained him until police arrived, according to police.

Police officers responded to the 300 block of Main Street at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday and firefighters said they were inside a home for a medical call when they heard the sirens from the parked fire truck.

When they looked at the truck, they saw 63-year-old Wayne Gagne sitting inside the cab of the truck, police said.

Firefighters then went over to the truck and found Gagne trying to move the vehicle, so they pulled him from the vehicle and held him until police arrived, police said.

Gagne had a large hunting knife with an 8-inch blade and was charged with criminal attempt to commit larceny in the first degree and possession of a dangerous weapon. He was held on bond.

It’s not clear if he has an attorney.