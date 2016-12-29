Firefighters Recognized For Helping Injured Skydiving Santa | NECN
NBC_OTS_NECN
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Firefighters Recognized For Helping Injured Skydiving Santa

A man dressed as Santa broke his leg while skydiving, but these firefighters were quick to help

By Rob Michaelson

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Parachuting Santa and Elves during a holiday stunt in Quincy, Mass.. Santa suffered a broken leg. (Published Monday, Dec. 5, 2016)

    Seven Quincy, Massachusetts firefighters have been honored for their quick work in treating a man dressed as Santa who was injured while skydiving in November.

    Mike Burns has been skydiving as Santa for Quincy’s annual Christmas event for decades, but this year his landing was harder than usual due to strong winds, according to the Patriot Ledger.

    The force of the landing broke his leg, but luckily the Quincy Fire Department was nearby.

    Deputy Chief Jack Cadegan, Capt. Jim Kennedy and firefighters Chris Stivaletta, Steve Chencharik, Steve Sweet, Sean Breslin and Jon O'Driscoll helped stabilize his leg and transport him to the hospital.

    They were all awarded the Liberty Mutual’s Firemark Award for their quick response. The Coughlin family of Quincy was also given given a nod for collecting letters of support and Christmas cards for burns.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 27 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices