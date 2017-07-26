Firefighters Rescue Cat Hiding in Closet During Fire | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Firefighters Rescue Cat Hiding in Closet During Fire

By Rob Michaelson

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Firefighters Rescue Cat Hiding in Closet During Fire
    Marc Vasconcellos

    Firefighters tackled a fire in a building with two families and a cat in Brockton, Massachusetts Wednesday morning.

    The small room fire at 70 Dover Street was reported around 2:46 a.m.

    The building was occupied by two families that were able to make it out of the home safely. One of the victims was treated on the scene for minor smoke inhalation, but refused transport to the hospital.

    Firefighters managed to rescue a cat that was hiding in a closet.

    Fire officials estimate that the fire caused $25,000 in damages.

    No word on what caused the fire at this point.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices