WATCH LIVE: First Night Boston Celebrations

For the first time in the history of Boston’s First Night New Year’s Eve festivities, NBC Boston’s Phil Lipof and Shannon Mulaire will anchor for an unprecedented 6-1/2 hours of live coverage. The program will air on Countdown NBC Boston and necn from 6 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Telemundo Boston will broadcast live from Copley Square beginning at 11 p.m. and CSN New England will simulcast the whole program from 6-12:30 a.m.

Several NBC stars will play a part in Boston’s First Night festivities, including Phil Lipof’s interview with Jimmy Fallon, a performance by Harry Connick Jr, simple and easy New Year’s Day drinks and appetizers with Rachael Ray, and a check-in with Carson Daly live from Times Square.

Other NBC faces will be sharing New Year messages with Boston viewers throughout the night, including Dylan Dreyer and Lester Holt. Plus viewers will get a special behind the scenes sneak peak tour of the Today Show set with Matt Lauer, Savannah Guthrie and Dylan Dreyer.

During the night, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh will be on-set with Lipof and Mulaire to talk about the history of Boston’s First Night celebrations and reflect on the city’s year.