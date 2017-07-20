Police Search for Man Exposing Himself at Park, Cemetery

Police in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, released a sketch of a male suspect who allegedly exposed himself in a park and cemetery

A sketch of a suspect wanted for exposing himself in public has been released by police in Massachusetts, and they're asking for help identifying him.

Fitchburg police released the sketch of the suspect Thursday, saying he had exposed himself in Coggshall Park and Forest Hill Cemetery.

The suspect is described as being about 5'10" tall with a medium athletic build, has dark hair with light colored eyes and a beard and/or mustache.

Police are also warning Fitchburg residents to stay alert and to avoid walking or running alone, especially at night.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Fitchburg police at 978-345-4355.