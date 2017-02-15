Flagger Hit by Car at Conn. Construction Site

A flagger working in a construction area in Tolland was rushed to the hospital after being struck by a hit-and-run driver Wednesday morning, according to Tolland fire officials.

The accident occurred in the area of 128 Merrow Road (Route 195) around 1:45 a.m.

Police said the flagger, identified as Robert Harrison, 49, of Waterbury was hit by a car and thrown approximately 25 feet into the air and over a guardrail. Police said Harrison suffered only minor injuries and was taken to the trauma center at Saint Francis Hospital by ambulance.

According to fire officials on scene, the driver did not stop but was pulled over on Interstate 84.

The driver, identified as Christopher Hand, 40, of Mansfield, was arrested and charged with evading responsibility, engaging in a police pursuit, disobeying the signal of an officer and failure to meet minimum insurance requirements. He was issued a $7,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 27, according to state police.

State police are still investigating.