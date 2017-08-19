We saw flooding for the second time of the summer on Cape Cod. The forecast called for locally heavy rain with the possibility of flooding. It was a difficult forecast to pinpoint where in central and southern New England the highest rainfalls would occur. Between midnight and 4 AM rainfall rates ranged between 1 and 4” per hour. The heaviest rain fell east of the Canal. From Harwich to Brewster up to Orleans there were widespread 6” rainfall totals. Beachcomber lost several park spaces overnight. Heavy rain eroded the sand as it tumbled into the ocean below. Some roads were also impassible during the height of the heaviest rain. Sump pumps hummed through the day as Cape residents drained water from their basements.

Beach weather returned late Saturday. The afternoon sunshine has kicked off a beautiful stretch of weather. Temperatures will stay above average in the mid to upper 80s. We will stay dry through Tuesday. Our next chance for showers will return late Tuesday night.

Monday, the weather will be fantastic for the solar eclipse. Although New England will not experience totality, we will be able to see a partial eclipse. You need the proper eye gear to observe the partial eclipse.

The next “near-by” total solar eclipse will occur throughout the northeast in 7-years: April 8th 2024. If you’re wondering when the next total solar eclipse will occur in the city of Boston… chances are, you won’t be around! The date of that eclipse is May 1, 2079.