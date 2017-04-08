Gunman in Florida Gym Shooting Has Massachusetts Ties

The gunman involved in the Florida gym shooting that left one person dead and another in critical condition has Massachusetts ties. Eli Rosenberg reports.

The gunman responsible for the shooting inside of a gym in Florida that left one person dead and another in critical condition has Massachusetts ties.

Officials say the shooter, Abeku Wilson, opened fire inside the Equinox gym in Coral Gables, Florida around 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Witnesses describe a chaotic scene inside the Village of Merrick Park where the gym is located.

“You never imagine you can be in one meter from one of those,” said one witness.

“We thought there was just a shooter, shooting people randomly, so it was the most horrific experience we ever had,” another witness commented

According to police the suspect walked into the gym and shot his former manager along with another trainer. The trainer was left in critical condition, but the manager died. Shortly after, Wilson shot and killed himself.

Former Miami Commissioner Marc Sarnoff identified the manager at the gym as Janine Ackerman and Mario Hortis as the trainer.

Wilson was raised in Boston before he moved to South Florida to go to college.

It is unclear how long he lived in Boston.