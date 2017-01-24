A Florida man accused of killing another man in a wooded area in Massachusetts faced a Bay State judge Tuesday.

Michael Arthur Noguera was ordered to be held without bail during his arraignment on multiple charges, including murder and armed robbery, in Fall River Superior Court on Tuesday.

Prosecutors say Noguera, 47, was arrested in South Carolina in November after he fled Easton when he gunned down Daniel G. Smith.

Smith was found suffering from gunshot wounds by two children on bikes, authorities said, and he was eventually taken to Brigham & Women's Hospital in Boston, where he later died.

Noguera is due back in court on March 13. It's unclear whether he has an attorney.