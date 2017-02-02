Flu Symptoms on the Rise in Massachusetts

An influenza-like illness with symptoms of fever over 100 degrees and a cough and/or a sore throat is on the rise in the state, The Boston Globe reported.

The rates of the illness were highest in a group of suburban areas west of Boston and the state.

Flu activity tends to peak in the month of February so this is likely just the beginning.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, getting vaccinated brings down the risk of contracting the flu by around 50-60%. The CDC recommends staying away from people who are sick, covering the mouth while coughing and sneezing and washing one’s hands frequently.