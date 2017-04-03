Flying Sheet of Ice Smashes Car Windshield on I-93 in NH

A car crashed when a sheet of ice flew off a box truck and smashed its windshield on I-93 in Bow, New Hampshire this morning, according to state police.

The police investigation revealed that a sheet of ice dislodged from the top of an unidentified box truck traveling southbound on I-93. The ice struck the car’s windshield, smashing it and causing minor lacerations to the driver’s hands.

The box truck continued driving without stopping.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the incident to call 603-271-3636.