Food Site Names Best Pizzeria in Mass.

Santarpio’s Pizza is known for its New York-Style pies

By Young-Jin Kim

    Santarpio's Pizza

    An East Boston restaurant known for its New York-style pizza has been named the best pizzeria in Massachusetts.

    The Daily Meal this week included Santarpio’s Pizza on its list of the "The Best Pizza in Every State."

    Opened in 1903, the Chelsea Street pizzeria is known for "slightly chewy and satisfyingly wet slices," the publication said.

    Customer favorites include a pie with sausage, garlic, ground beef and onion; and "The Works," which has mushrooms, onions, peppers, garlic, sausage, pepperoni, extra cheese, and anchovies, the Daily Meal reported.

    Published 23 minutes ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

