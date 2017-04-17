Forecast Details for Marathon Runners, Spectators

Today (Monday): Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Overnight Monday Night: Partly cloudy with lows in the low 40s. Tuesday: Patchy drizzle in the morning, followed by clearing skies. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Patriots' Day will be mild and sunny with a high temperature up to 70°. If you are heading to the marathon, conditions will be great for spectators.

If you are running the marathon make sure you stay hydrated.

On Tuesday we’ll have high temperatures into the mid-40s, with showers possible late in the day.

Wednesday we will be at back up to 50°. Showers will continue through Friday as temperatures stay in the low to mid 50s.

Next weekend looks great, with sunny skies and high temperatures into the middle 50s. Showers return the following week with temperatures remaining study into the mid-50s.