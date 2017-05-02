A former Boston police officer was arrested Monday on charges that he used police identification to illegally buy guns, including one for an alleged gang member.

Investigators say between 2014 and 2015, Adarbaad Karani, 37, claimed the guns, which are not available to the public, were for police use.

Authorities say they found one in the hands of Desmond Crawford, an alleged member of the Columbia Point Dawgs.

Karani allegedly used his police identification to acquire the guns.

Karani resigned from the department last year.

He was released on conditions following an initial court appearance.

It’s not clear when he’ll next be in court.