Former Celtics Player Fab Melo Dies At Age 26

TARRYTOWN, NY - AUGUST 21: Fab Melo #13 of the Boston Celtics poses for a portrait during the 2012 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot at the MSG Training Center on August 21, 2012 in Tarrytown, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

First-round pick for the Boston Celtics and former Syracuse University star Fab Melo died Saturday at his home in Brazil.

Police say Melo went to bed Friday night and was found dead by his mother the following day.

The Celtics selected the 7-footer in the 2012 draft as the 22nd pick. After spending the majority of his rookie season playing in the NBA Development League, he was later traded to the Memphis Grizzlies and dismissed shortly after.

Melo spent the past few years playing professionally in Brazil.

In an interview with ESPN, Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim expressed his sympathies saying, “[Melo] worked his tail off to become a really good player and was a nice kid."

The cause of death is unknown at this time. Melo was 26 years old.