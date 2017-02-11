Former Celtics Player Fab Melo Dies At Age 26

First-round pick for the Boston Celtics and former Syracuse University star Fab Melo died Saturday at his home in Brazil.
Police say Melo went to bed Friday night and was found dead by his mother the following day.
The Celtics selected the 7-footer in the 2012 draft as the 22nd pick. After spending the majority of his rookie season playing in the NBA Development League, he was later traded to the Memphis Grizzlies and dismissed shortly after.
Melo spent the past few years playing professionally in Brazil.
In an interview with ESPN, Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim expressed his sympathies saying, “[Melo] worked his tail off to become a really good player and was a nice kid."
The cause of death is unknown at this time. Melo was 26 years old.
