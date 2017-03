Former convenience store mogul and two-time candidate for Massachusetts governor, Christy Mihos has died.

Mihos was the owner of the "Christy's" convenience store empire. Mihos and his brother sold the last of them in 2009.

He was known for his wild lifestyle, which led to bankruptcy and divorce.

The Cape Cod Times says Mihos died Saturday after his second cancer diagnosis, which he chose not to seek treatment for.

He was 67-years-old.