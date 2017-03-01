A former Harvard Law School employee has been arraigned on charges she stole funds from the school and entered false reports, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

Darris Saylors, 32, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, faced a Cambridge District Court judge Wednesday on two counts each of larceny over $250 and false entry into corporate books, along with the charges of uttering a false writing and forgery of a document.

Officials said an audit was conducted in November 2013 after alleged discrepancies were discovered.

The investigation allegedly revealed Saylors would use Harvard University-issued credit cards to purchase iPods and iPads from Amazon and file false reasons into her spreadsheets to cover her purchases.

The total funds stolen from the school is estimated to be $47,793.

Saylors’ employment with the school ended in November of 2013.

She was released on personal recognizance bail and is due back in court on April 20.

Another defendant, Margaret DeMarco, 33, of Chelsea, Massachusetts, is charged with two counts of larceny over $250 in connection with the alleged fraud. She will appear in court for her arraignment on April 5.

It’s not clear if either suspect has an attorney.