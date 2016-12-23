Former Officer Arrested For Impersonating Trooper, Stealing Truck | NECN
NBC_OTS_NECN
Former Officer Arrested For Impersonating Trooper, Stealing Truck

By Rob Michaelson

    Police have arrested a man they believe impersonated a New Hampshire state trooper to trick an auto dealership and steal a pickup truck. (Published Friday, Dec. 23, 2016)

    Police have arrested a suspect they believe impersonated a New Hampshire state trooper to trick an auto dealership and steal a pickup truck.

    Police say former Melrose Police Officer Derek Guthro, 46 of 31 Concord Street, Nashua, New Hampshire claimed he was someone else when he entered Team Nissan in Manchester, New Hampshire on Monday.

    Guthro said his name was Adam Foley at Team Nissan on Monday and claimed to be a Merrimack, New Hampshire, resident. He asked to take a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew cab pickup truck for a drive, and flashed a badge in lieu of a license

    He never returned the vehicle to the dealership.

    Guthro was later identified by his former colleagues at the Melrose Massachusetts Police Department and arrested soon after.

    Guthro was charged with one count of theft by unauthorized taking and one count of false impersonation. He was admitted to a $5000 personal recognizance bail and is due to be arraigned in the 9th Circuit Court Manchester on January 20, 2017.

    Published at 12:40 PM EST on Dec 23, 2016 | Updated at 5:37 PM EST on Dec 23, 2016

