Conn. Ex-Little League Official Charged With Embezzlement

Shelby Lamothe, 42, is accused of embezzling more than $5,900 from the Plainville Little League while she was the president of the Little League Auxiliary.

The former president of the Plainville Little League Auxiliary has been arrested and charged with embezzling money from the organization.

Shelby Lamothe, 42, turned herself in on Wednesday.

She is accused of stealing $5,912.91 from the Plainville Little League while she was the president of the Little League Auxiliary during the 2015 and 2016 seasons, according to police.

Lamothe was previously charged with embezzling from Plainville Youth Cheerleading.

She is accused of taking funds that were raised in a candle-selling fundraiser, according to police.

Lamothe was released on a $5,000 bond after Wednesday's arrest.