Former Priest Convicted of Child Rape to Go Free

Convicted pedophile priest Paul Shanley is expected to be released from prison on Friday after serving 12 years in prison for sexually abusing underage boys.

Shanley, one of the most notorious figures in the clergy sex abuse scandal, was sentenced in 2005 to 12 to 15 years in prison for raping a boy repeatedly at St. Jean's Parish in Newton in the 1980s. He was defrocked after dozens of men came forward and said he had molested them when they were children.

He is currently being held at the medium security Old Colony Correctional Center in Bridgewater.

District Attorney Marian Ryan said that upon release, Shanley is scheduled to begin 10 years of supervised probation, she said. He is not allowed to have contact with children under the age of 16.

The clergy sex abuse scandal exploded in Boston in 2002 after a series of stories by The Boston Globe revealed that dozens of priests in the archdiocese had molested and raped children for decades while church supervisors covered it up and shuffled abusive priests from parish to parish. Thousands of victims came forward in Boston and around the world, describing sexual abuse by priests that dated back decades.

Phil Saviano, a survivor of sexual abuse at the hands of a different priest, was the whistleblower who exposed the abuse hidden by the church for decades. He says Shanley was one of the worst.

A press conference with lawyers and victims will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.