PD: Former Student Launched Cyber Attacks on School

Shelton police have arrested a former Shelton High School student accused of launching cyber attacks against the high school’s internet service.

Police said the juvenile suspect, who was not identified due to age, used a cell phone to launch daily Distributed Denial of Service, or DDOS attacks on the school, disabling the school system’s internet service citywide in November and December 2015 and March and April 2016. DDOS attacks work by sending rapidly to overwhelm a server.

The former student was arrested Thursday and charged with computer crimes third-degree.

The school’s internet has been restored and defensive software was installed to prevent future attacks.