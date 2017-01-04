Former 'Survivor' Contestant | NECN
NBC_OTS_NECN
Former 'Survivor' Contestant

Daniel Kay died unexpectedly on New Year's Eve

By Marc Fortier

    Lambert Funeral Home

    A former "Survivor" contestant with ties to Massachusetts and New Hampshire died on New Year's Eve.

    Daniel Kay, 40, who lived in Brookline, New Hampshire, died unexpectedly, according to his obituary. Kay was a native of Walpole, Massachusetts, and received his undergraduate degree from UMass-Amherst. He worked as an attorney for the U.S. Air Force at Hanscom Air Force Base.

    His cause of death has not been released.

    Kay competed on "Survivor: Gabon" in 2008. He was the eighth person voted off the show.

    According to his obituary, Kay enjoyed running and skiing. He successfully skiied Tuckerman's Ravine and completed a half marathon.

    He leaves behind two young children.

    "Survivor" host Jeff Probst offered his condolences on Twitter, saying "The Survivor family sends our love to Dan's family."

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 12 minutes ago

