Food blog "bon appétit" put together a list of the best new restaurants in America and four New England spots made the cut.

One restaurant in Massachusetts, two in Maine, and one in Rhode Island made the Northeast section of the list.

Mamaleh's, a Jewish deli in Cambridge, Massachusetts, made the list for its bagels, bialys, pastrami, and brisket. The blog recommends trying the "Jewish Pupu Platter" which is complete with chopped liver, knishes, and pickles or the pastrami sandwich, or even the blintzes with raspberry preserves. The restaurant is located at One Kendall Square in Cambridge and is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Nina June in Rockport, Maine, made the list for its Italian fare. The restaurant is famous for its signature farm-to-table Italian food. The blog recommends trying any and all of the pastas, specifically the tagliatelle with slow-cooked lamb neck ragu. The restaurant is located at 24 Central St. in Rockport and is open Tuesday-Sunday.

The second Maine spot that made the list was The Purple House, a bakery located in North Yarmouth. Recommendations include the za'atar-dusted Montreal-style bagel with horseradish-dill cream cheese and gravlax or one of the bagel sandwiches. The bakery is closed until the first week of October and then is open Thursday-Sunday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Bucktown in Providence, Rhode Island, was the final New England spot on the list. Head to the southern-fried food shack and make sure you order the captain's platter complete with the deep-golden fried shrimp and crispy fried chicken, plus you can add on sides such as collard greens and mac and cheese. The restaurant is located at 471 West Fountain St. in Providence and is open seven days a week.