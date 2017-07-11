The Fourth of July fireworks went off without a hitch in Salem, Massachusetts, but the next day, boat owners found burn damage on their vessels.

The Fourth of July fireworks went off without a hitch in Salem, Massachusetts, but the next day, boat owners found burn damage on their vessels.

According to boat owners, 8 vessels that were docked at the Pickering Wharf Marina were damaged.

Repair estimates are being totaled at around $50,000.

Mike Nichols is the dock master and says one boat owner called him the morning after the show.

"He left the next day and said, 'My boat is burnt,'" said Nichols. "That's when I started traveling down looking I saw several other boats."

Michael Lafayette's boat was one of burned. When he washed off the spent shells and ash, he found little dark marks that will cost thousands of dollars to repair.

"Didn't look like there was a lot of structural damage," said Lafayette. "Certainly a lot of cosmetic damage."

The fireworks were launched across two channels of water away from the marina.

It's the second year they were launched from that location. In previous years, they were closer to the lighthouse than the boats.

The fireworks show was run by Atlas Pyrovision Entertainment Group.

A representative from the company said the issue wasn't how close they were to the boats. They are blaming "upper level wind."

They said the fireworks were angled away from the marina, but winds carried the ash onto the boats and when it mixed with water, it turned into sulfuric acid burning the boats.

"It's just one of those things it's unfortunate that it happened," said Lafayette.

The fireworks company said they are currently in the process of handling the situation with the boat's owners as they work with their insurance companies to remedy the situation.