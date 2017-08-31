Sky Ranger footage of a crash involving a school bus and two other vehicles in Framingham, Massachusetts.

At least one person was seriously injured in a a multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus in Framingham, Massachusetts, Thursday morning, authorities confirm.

It happened on Water and Brook streets.

Police say nine children were on the bus at the time of the crash, but all are fine. However, an injury from another vehicle was reported and a medical helicopter was requested.

Sky Ranger footage from the scene shows at least three vehicles, including the bus, involved in the crash. Two of the vehicles have severe damage.

No other details were immediately available.

