Medical Helicopter Requested After School Bus Involved in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Framingham - NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Medical Helicopter Requested After School Bus Involved in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Framingham

By Kaitlin Flanigan

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Medical Helicopter Requested After School Bus Involved in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Framingham
    NBC Boston
    Sky Ranger footage of a crash involving a school bus and two other vehicles in Framingham, Massachusetts.

    At least one person was seriously injured in a a multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus in Framingham, Massachusetts, Thursday morning, authorities confirm.

    It happened on Water and Brook streets.

    Police say nine children were on the bus at the time of the crash, but all are fine. However, an injury from another vehicle was reported and a medical helicopter was requested.

    Sky Ranger footage from the scene shows at least three vehicles, including the bus, involved in the crash. Two of the vehicles have severe damage.

    No other details were immediately available.

    Stay with us as this story develops.

    Published 47 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices