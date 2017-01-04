Framingham, Mass. Residents Warned of Escaped Inmate

Out of an abundance of caution, police in Framingham, Massachusetts, are warning residents to watch out for escaped inmate James Walker Morales. (Published 3 minutes ago)

As an all-out manhunt for an escaped prisoner accused of stealing 16 guns from a U.S. Army Reserve Center enters its fifth day, residents of one Massachusetts town are warned to be cautious.

State police have increased surveillance in Framingham, while that town's police force issued a robo-call advising that James Walker Morales "should be considered armed and dangerous."

Morales is believed to have been injured when he escaped Saturday night from Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls, Rhode Island, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

A Framingham police spokesperson says the car had a stolen license plate. The owner of that plate reported that it had been taken sometime Sunday afternoon.

Search for Escaped Inmate Goes Into Fourth Day

The all-out manhunt for an escaped prisoner accused of stealing 16 guns from a U.S. Army Reserve Center in Worcester, Massachusetts back in 2015 is now stretching into its fourth day. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017)

Some people in town think he's likely in a different area by now.

"I wouldn't be too concerned he is still in the area," said Framingham resident John Aicuri. "I'm pretty sure he's moved on to other places."

Others are understandably worried.

"I went to sleep at 3 o'clock in the morning just thinking about it," said resident Ramon Santos.

US Marshals: Escaped Inmate May Be Wounded

Authorities are looking for James Morales, suspected in the theft of weapons from a U.S. Army Reserve Center in Worcester, Massachusetts, after he escaped from a Rhode Island detention center. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017)

"We've increased our community action team in the town of Framingham, Mass.," said U.S. Marshal Jamie Hiansworth. "That's not to say he's there or not, but we're giving it everything we have."

The prison warden said Morales climbed up onto a basketball hoop, cut through wire, got onto the roof during outside recreation, then jumped down and climbed a barbed wire fence to get out. Blood was found in various areas of facilities, so officials believe Morales is wounded and bleeding from the razor wire.

Search for Escaped Inmate Stretches Into 4th Day

Authorities are continuing to search for an escaped prisoner accused of stealing 16 guns from a U.S. Army Reserve Center in Worcester, Massachusetts, back in 2015. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017)

Hospitals in the area have been notified, as officials believe he may require medical attention.

"The evidence indicates that Mr. Morales was injured during his escape and may require medical attention," Hainsworth said. "We are asking hospitals, walk-in centers and other medical professionals to be aware and to contact law enforcement."

Morales is described as 6'1" and 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He has a large eagle tattoo on the left side of his neck and was bald at the time of his escape.

Early Sunday morning, a Massachusetts State Police K-9 Unit tracked Morales to the area under an Interstate 95 overpass near the Massachusetts-Rhode Island border. At that location, police found what appeared to be discarded prison clothing with blood on it.

The investigation suggested Morales stole a car from the parking lot of the BK Mart tobacco store on Route 1 in Attleboro, Massachusetts, around 7 p.m. An employee at the BK Mart said the customer who had her car stolen left it unlocked and running while she was in the store. She added that the customer's phone was still in the car.

U.S. Marshals have set up a toll-free number, asking people to call 1-800-336-0102 if they have any information. All calls will be confidential.

If anyone sees Morales, they are asked to call 911 immediately.

The FBI says Morales - a former Army reservist - stole six assault rifles and 10 handguns from the Lincoln Stoddard Army Reserve Center in Worcester in 2015. He was arrested in New York days after the theft, and most of the guns were later recovered.

He has a long criminal history dating back to 2009, including a child rape charge for allegedly sexually assaulting his friend's young daughter.