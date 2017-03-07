A Jewish day school at a temple in Massachusetts was among the latest wave of threats targeting Jewish community centers nationally on Tuesday.

Framingham police say an anonymous caller phoned in a threat to Temple Beth Sholom's Jewish Day School on Pamela Road around 9:30 a.m.

Local and state police along with firefighters responded to the scene and evacuated the building.

No device was found, and students and staff eventually were allowed to go back inside.

Detectives are still investigating this particular incident.

Meanwhile, Anti-Defamation League's CEO said the organization's Boston office was also targeted by a phoned-in threat Tuesday morning. ADL offices in New York, Atlanta and Washington D.C. were also targeted.

Nationally, Jewish community centers in New York, Florida, Wisconsin and Illinois were among those targeted in Tuesday's string of threats, in which dozens of facilities in more than 30 states have recently been targeted.

Last week a man was arrested in connection with one of the February threats to the ADL and threats to seven other Jewish centers; however, prosecutors say he's a copycat who used the threats to frame a former lover.