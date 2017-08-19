Arrests Made After 'Free Speech' Rally Ends

Protesters briefly scuffled with police during Saturday's conservative rally and counter-demonstration in Boston.

At least 13 people have been arrested in connection to the controversial "Free Speech" rally on the Boston Common, according to our reporters on the scene.

The rally, which happened a week after the deadly Charlottesville, Virginia, protest, ended about an hour after it was slated to begin Saturday afternoon, leaving Boston police to escort demonstrators supporting it off of the Common.

Counterprotesters were mostly peaceful as thousands marched through downtown as they chanting anti-Nazi slogans and waving homemade signs condemning white nationalism. However, scuffles broke out between some counterprotesters and police wearing riot gear after the "Free Speech" rally ended.

