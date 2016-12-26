Freezing Rain Expected for Many Tonight

Sunshine will slowly fade behind increasing clouds later Tuesday as the next system approaches New England.

Formed by some of the energy responsible for a Christmas Day Blizzard in the Northern Plains States, this storm will bring a mixture of wintry precipitation here at home.

Weather Forecast: Increasing Clouds

Monday: Increasing clouds, spotty freezing rain north late. High in the 30s. Monday Night: Damaging wind possible, rain showers south, mixed precipitation north. Snow in northern Maine. Low in the 30s north, 40s south. Wind from the south gusting past 50 mph. Tuesday: Showers ending south. Partial clearing. High in the 50s southeast, to 40s and 30s north and west. Damaging wind on the Cape Cod and Islands early, diminishing by midday. (Published 3 hours ago)

For Southern New England, rain showers will develop after dinner from west to east, and while temperatures mostly rise above freezing to ensure plain rain in Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts, locations from the Eastern slopes of the Berkshires through Worcester County may find just enough cold air in deepest valleys for a touch of freezing rain at the onset, creating isolated slick spots late this evening into the first part of the night before warm air takes over.

Farther north, more significant icing is forecast along and east of the Green Mountains in Vermont, Central and Northern New Hampshire and Western Maine, with a few inches of Central and Northern Maine snow overnight before any changeover. Therefore, we recommend all travel be underway before precipitation hits later this evening.

Winds will howl overnight and early Tuesday morning, delivering isolated power outages to New England with gusts over 50 mph for some, then rain exits by mid-morning Tuesday after slowing the early commute, with wind quieting through the day, as well.

A quiet Wednesday precedes another shot of rain and snow on Thursday, with the next storm thereafter slated for New Year’s Day, though too early to tell just how strong that system will be.