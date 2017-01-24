Freezing Rain, Snow & High Winds Pound Maine Coast | NECN
Freezing Rain, Snow & High Winds Pound Maine Coast

More than 800 cancellations were reported statewide due to the storm

By Danielle Waugh

    With freezing rain, snow, high winds and big waves, a nor'easter made a splash along Maine's coast on Tuesday.

    With freezing rain, snow, high winds and big waves, a nor'easter made a splash along Maine's coast on Tuesday.

    Fifteen foot waves tempted some surfers to brave the angry seas, but most Mainers either stayed indoors, or worked to shovel and plow several inches of the wintry mix of sleet, snow, and rain.

    "Basically you're just trying to keep up with it," said David Cray, shoveling the sleet in Portland Tuesday morning.

    "It's not coming up easy at all," said Nick Murphy, plowing snow outside a school in South Portland.

    Many schools, state and city offices were closed, adding up to more than 800 cancellations.

    More than 6,000 power outages were reported in the Central Maine Power coverage area, mostly along Maine's midcoast.

    The additional accumulation in Maine’s mountains helped Sugarloaf ski resort reach a milestone: on Tuesday, the mountain officially surpassed last season’s total snowfall.

    Published 38 minutes ago | Updated 29 minutes ago

